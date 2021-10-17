Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ben Swift (centre) also won the road race at the 2019 National Road Championships

Britain's Ben Swift earned a second successive men's national road race title and Pfeiffer Georgi won the women's event in Lincoln.

Georgi, 21, attacked late on a steep cobbled climb to win ahead of Josie Nelson and Joss Lowden.

Swift, 33, also had to work hard on the uphill finish but held off Fred Wright for victory, with Ethan Hayter third.

After winning the 101km race Georgi said it was "an honour" to wear the national champion's jersey.

"I crossed the line shaking my head," the DSM rider added. "I can't believe it."

Hayter's podium finish in the 166km, 13-lap men's race capped off a successful week in which he won the time trial and circuit races.

Swift said he was "over the moon" to claim another victory after winning in 2019, with the 2020 race called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've become used to riding in this jersey. Unfortunately, we never got to race last year so I got a year for free," the Ineos Grenadiers rider added.

"Hopefully today I justified that extra year."

National Championships Road Race results

Women's

1. Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM) 2 hours 38 mins 43 secs

2. Josie Nelson (Coop - Hitec Products) +3 secs

3. Joss Lowden (Drops - Le Col) +7 secs

Men's

1. Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) 3 hours 45 mins 19 secs

2. Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) +2 secs

3. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) +7 secs