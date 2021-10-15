Ethan Vernon: Welsh cyclist turns pro with Deceuninck-Quick Step
Olympic track cyclist Ethan Vernon has turned professional with Deceuninck-Quick Step, the World's most successful trade team in 2021.
The 21-year-old will join World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and joint-record Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish in the Belgium-based squad.
The Wales Commonwealth Games rider has signed a two year contract.
"It's been a dream of mine to turn professional since I started cycling," Vernon said.
"Deceuninck-Quick-Step has a proven track record when it comes to helping young riders, so I couldn't think of a better place to start my professional road career.
"There is also an in-depth knowledge of sprinting - which is where I want to specialise - and I am really looking forward to getting to work, learning as much as I can and see where that takes me."
Vernon started off with BMX racing before switching to road and track and represented Wales as a 17-year-old at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
He was part of Great Britain's track pursuit team for the 2020 Olympics and took a silver medal in the 1km TT at the European Championships.
On the road in 2021 he won stage 4 of the Tour de l'Avenir and finished in the top 10 at the World Championships in the U23 individual time trial.