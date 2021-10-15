Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ethan Vernon finished seventh in the 2021 Road World Championship men's U23 time trial in Belgium

Olympic track cyclist Ethan Vernon has turned professional with Deceuninck-Quick Step, the World's most successful trade team in 2021.

The 21-year-old will join World Champion Julian Alaphilippe and joint-record Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish in the Belgium-based squad.

The Wales Commonwealth Games rider has signed a two year contract.

"It's been a dream of mine to turn professional since I started cycling," Vernon said.

"Deceuninck-Quick-Step has a proven track record when it comes to helping young riders, so I couldn't think of a better place to start my professional road career.

"There is also an in-depth knowledge of sprinting - which is where I want to specialise - and I am really looking forward to getting to work, learning as much as I can and see where that takes me."

Vernon started off with BMX racing before switching to road and track and represented Wales as a 17-year-old at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

He was part of Great Britain's track pursuit team for the 2020 Olympics and took a silver medal in the 1km TT at the European Championships.

On the road in 2021 he won stage 4 of the Tour de l'Avenir and finished in the top 10 at the World Championships in the U23 individual time trial.