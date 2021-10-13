Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Three-time world champion Katie Archibald will lead Great Britain's squad at the World Championships

Follow the 2021 Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app.

The event will take place from 20-24 October at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski, having been moved from Turkmenistan in April because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olympic madison champion Katie Archibald leads Great Britain's 19-strong team and is in good form after securing three golds at the European Championships earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Scot is joined in the women's endurance squad by fellow Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Josie Knight, and world championship debutants Megan Barker and Ella Barnwell.

In the men's endurance squad, Olympic madison silver medallist Ethan Hayter and Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood are included.

Elinor Barker won Great Britain's only gold among four medals at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin but will not feature this year after announcing that she was pregnant whilst winning team pursuit gold at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Jason and Laura Kenny are also taking a break after winning Olympic gold medals.

Coverage

All times are BST and subject to change.

Wednesday 20 October

17:30-20:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Finals: Women's scratch 10km, women's team sprint and men's team sprint

Thursday 21 October

15:00-16:45 - BBC Two

17:30-20:55 - BBC Four (from 19:00), BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Finals: Men's team pursuit, men's scratch 15km, men's keirin, women's team pursuit, women's elimination race

Friday 22 October

17:30-21:15 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Finals: Men's points race, men's kilo time trial, men's individual pursuit, women's sprint, women's omnium

Saturday 23 May

16:30-19:50 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Finals: Women's 500m time trial, women's madison, women's individual pursuit, men's omnium

Sunday 24 May

12:30-16:00 - BBC Two, BBC Red Button (from 12:45), BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

Finals: Women's points race, men's sprint, men's madison, women's keirin, men's elimination race

