Track Cycling World Championships: Katie Archibald headlines GB squad
Olympic champion Katie Archibald will lead Great Britain's 19-strong squad for this month's Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix, France.
The 27-year-old won three gold medals at the European Championships last week, which she said "helped settle" her nerves for the Worlds.
Archibald also took madison gold alongside Laura Kenny at Tokyo 2020.
"I took a short break after Tokyo, but now I'm back and really motivated for everything that's to come," she said.
"It felt good to be racing well at the European championships last week, and our wins have helped settle my nerves about the world championships next week."
Also selected in the women's endurance squad for the championships, which start on 20 October, are fellow Olympic medallists Neah Evans and Josie Knight, and elite track world championship debutant riders Megan Barker and Ella Barnwell.
In the men's endurance squad, Olympic Madison silver medallist Ethan Hayter and Olympians Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood are included.
Performance Director Stephen Park said: "The track world championships in Roubaix are going to be interesting for the Great Britain Cycling Team, as the majority of our Tokyo Olympians are taking a well-earned break. This opens the door for other riders on the team to compete at an elite level and provides them with an exciting opportunity to lay down a marker of their intentions towards Paris 2024."
The event will take place from 20-24 October at the Velodrome Couvert Regional Jean-Stablinski.
Squad in full
Men's Endurance
Rhys Britton
Kian Emadi
Ethan Hayter
Charlie Tanfield
Ethan Vernon
Oliver Wood
Women's Endurance
Katie Archibald
Megan Barker
Ella Barnwell
Neah Evans
Josie Knight
Men's Sprint
Hayden Norris
Ali Fielding
Joe Truman
Hamish Turnbull
Women's Sprint
Lauren Bate
Sophie Capewell
Blaine Ridge-Davis
Milly Tanner