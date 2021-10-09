Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Archibald (left) and Evans both raced for Great Britain at the Olympics in Tokyo in the summer

Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Neah Evans won the women's madison at the European Track Cycling Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Evans suffered a crash early in the race but recovered as the pair claimed victory with 63 points as Denmark (50) finished second and France (49) third.

Archibald took her tally to three gold medals at the championships having won the women's scratch race on Tuesday.

She also took the women's omnium after winning all four races in the event.