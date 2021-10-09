Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar made his move with 30km remaining in the Giro di Lombardia

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider in 42 years to claim a Tour de France-Giro di Lombardia double as he won the last Monument race of the season.

The 23-year-old Slovakian, riding for UAE-Emirates, became the fourth man to achieve the feat after Fausto Coppi, Eddy Merckx and Bernard Hinault.

Pogacar made his move with more than 30km to go and beat Fausto Masnada into second place in the final sprint in northern Italy.

Britain's Adam Yates finished third.

Pogacar's victory follows his second Tour de France win in as many years in July, and is his second Monument title of the season after winning the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April.

Double Giro di Lombardia winner Vincenzo Nibali was the first to attack among the favourites on the ascent of Passo di Ganda, but he was overtaken by Pogacar.

Masnada powered away from the chasing group to join Pogacar at the front, but the Slovakian edged to victory.

Overall standings

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE), 6hrs 1min 39secs

2. Fauso Masnada (Ita/DEC) same time

3. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos) +51secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/JUM) same time

5. Alejandro Valverde (Spa/MOV) same time

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/DEC) same time

7. David Gaudu (Fra/GFJ) same time

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) same time

9. Michael Woods (Can/ISR) same time

10. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF1) +2min 25secs