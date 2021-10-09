Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Juliette Labous and Clara Copponi of France finished second and third in the overall standings behind Demi Vollering

Dutch rider Demi Vollering secured overall victory in the Women's Tour of Britain on Saturday.

Vollering, 24, of SD Worx, went in to the sixth and final stage with a commanding lead and finished safely within the peloton in Felixstowe.

World champion Elisa Balsamo won the sixth and final stage, taking the bunch sprint ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.

Vollering had held the overall lead since winning stage three's time trial.

Results - stage six

1. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Valcar-Travel & Service) 3hrs 53mins 51secs

2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned/Team DSM) same time

3. Chloe Hosking (Aus/Trek-Segafredo)

4. Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa/Movistar Team Women)

5. Amber van der Hulst (Ned/Parkhotel Valkenburg)

6. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope)

7. Maria van't Geloof (Ned/Drops-le-Col)

8. Sarah Roy (Aus/Team BikeExchange)

9. Marta Bastianelli (Ita/Ale BTC Ljubljana)

10. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing)

General classification

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) 15hrs 54mins 38secs

2. Juliette Labouis (Fra/Team DSM) +1min 02secs

3. Clara Copponi (Fra/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +1min 05secs

4. Amy Pieters (Ned/Team SDC Worx) +1min 07secs

5. Aude Biannic (Fra/Movistar Team Women) +1min 26secs

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can/Team DSM) +1min 39secs

7. Alice Barnes (GB/Canyon SRAM Racing) +1min 41secs

8. Pfeiffer Georgi (GB/Team DSM) +1min 46secs

9. Elise Chabbey (Swi/Canyon-SRAM Racing) +1min 47secs

10. Joss Lowden (GB/Drops-le-Col) same time