This year's Tour of Britain ended with a 173km ride from Stonehaven to Aberdeen

The 2022 Tour of Britain will depart from Aberdeen, 12 months on from the city hosting the final stage of this year's event.

Running from 4-11 September, the race will culminate on the Isle of Wight.

The full route has not yet been disclosed but another of the eight stages will be in Nottinghamshire.

Belgium's Wout van Aert won the 173km Stonehaven to Aberdeen ride last month to to pip Great Britain's Ethan Hayter to overall victory.