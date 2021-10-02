Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Lizzie Deignan on infamous Paris-Roubaix cobbles

Britain's Lizzie Deignan took a sensational breakaway win in the first edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix.

The Trek-Segafredo rider pulled away from the peloton with more than 80km to go, before rain affected the course.

The legendary race on the brutal 'pave' cobblestones returned this weekend after the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed in 2020.

Deignan powered away around halfway through the race before the riders reached the unforgiving cobbled sections that permeate the race known as the 'hell of the north'.

More to follow.