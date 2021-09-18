Chris Anker Sorensen: Danish former professional cyclist dies aged 37

Chris Anker Sorensen waves on a podium
Chris Anker Sorensen retired from professional cycling in 2018

Danish former professional cyclist Chris Anker Sorensen has died at the age of 37 after being hit by a vehicle during a ride in Belgium, the International Cycling Union (UCI) says.

Sorensen was due to commentate on the Road World Championships, which begin in Flanders on Sunday.

A stage winner in the 2010 Giro d'Italia, Sorensen retired from professional cycling in 2018.

The UCI described his death as a "tragic loss".

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone at the Danish Cycling Federation," a statement from the global governing body said.

