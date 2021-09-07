Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Team Ineos celebrate after winning stage three of the Tour of Britain

British team Ineos Grenadiers produced an excellent ride to win the team time trial stage of the Tour of Britain.

Ineos produced a time of 20 mins 20 secs on the 8.2km course from Llandeilo to the National Botanic Garden of Wales.

They finished 17.5 secs faster than second-place team Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Victory for Ineos moves Britain's Ethan Hayter into the race lead after the third stage.

The Londoner holds a six-second lead over teammate Rohan Dennis, while stage one winner Wout van Aert is 10 seconds further behind in third.

Overnight leader Robin Carpenter fell to 12th overall.

"It's amazing," said Hayter. "I've ended up in a few leader's jerseys in the last few races now and it makes the racing great. You know to win the team time-trial is a really nice way to do it."

Stage three results

1. Ineos Grenadiers 20 mins 22 secs

2. Deceuninck-QuickStep +17 secs

3. Jumbo-Visma +20 secs

4. Israel Start-Up Nation +43 secs

5. Team DSM +57 secs

6. Alpecin-Fenix Same time

7. Movistar +1 min 08 secs

8. Ribble Weldtite +1 min 09 secs

9. Trinity Racing +1 min 24 secs

10. Team Arkea-Samsic +1 min 28 secs

General classification after stage three

1. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) 9 hrs 40 mins 21 secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Ineos) +6 secs

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo Visma) +16 secs

4. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck Quick-Step) +23 secs

5. Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den/Deceuninck Quick-Step) Same time

6. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned/Jumbo Visma) +38 secs

7. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) +49 secs

8. Daniel Martin (Irl/Israel Start-Up Nation) Same time

9. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) 1 min 03 secs

10. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time