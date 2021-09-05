Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic lifts his cycle aloft after winning his third straight Vuelta a Espana

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic wrapped up a third straight Vuelta a Espana after claiming victory in the final stage, a 33.8km time trial.

Roglic, the Olympic time trial champion, beat second-placed Magnus Cort Nielsen by 14 seconds and became the third rider to win a third Vuelta.

Roglic won by four minutes 42 seconds overall - the biggest winning margin at a Vuelta since Alex Zuelle in 1997.

Enric Mas and Jack Haig completed the podium, with Briton Adam Yates fourth.

"It's the last stage and all this week was hard," said Roglic.

"I knew I was on the way and I enjoyed some of the support from the crowd by the road.

"Sometimes you win by a lot and sometimes a little. As long as you can win, it's super nice.

"I'm not focusing on numbers, statistics or all these things. I go day by day and enjoy it and I'm honoured to be in this place."

Stage 21 results

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo Visma) 44 mins 02 secs

2. Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den/EF Education - Nippo) +14 secs

3. Thymen Arensman (Ned/DSM) +52 secs

4. Josef Cerny (Cze/Deceuninck - Quick Step) +1 min 16 secs

5. Chad Haga (USA/Team DSM) +1 min 43 secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1 min 49 secs

7. Felix Grosschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +1 min 52 secs

8. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Jumbo Visma) Same time

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +2 mins 04 secs

10. Ion Izagirre (Spa/Astana - Premier Tech) +2 mins 06 secs

Final classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo Visma) 83 hrs 55 mins 29 secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +4 mins 42 secs

3. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious) +7mins 40 secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +9 mins 06 secs

5. Gino Mader (Swi/Bahrain Victorious) +11 mins 33 secs

6. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +13 mins 27 secs

7. David De La Cruz (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +18 mins 33 secs

8. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo - Visma) +18 mins 55 secs

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +20 mins 27 secs

10. Felix Grosschartner (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) +22 mins 22 secs