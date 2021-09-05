Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Wout Van Aert won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in Cornwall

Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the Tour of Britain as Britain's Mark Cavendish finished in 59th place.

Van Aert, 26, who is one of the pre-race favourites, won the uphill sprint in Bodmin, four seconds ahead of Dutchman Nils Eekhoff in second, with Spain's Gonzalo Serrano third.

Ineos' Ethan Hayter is the top-placed British rider, 10 seconds off the lead.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish is one minute and 32 seconds off the pace.

Cavendish, 36, equalled the great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins in July, following a startling return to form after years without victory on the sport's biggest stage.

Sunday's 180km stage, which began in Penzance, took the riders around Cornwall.

Cavdenish's team-mate Julian Alaphilippe had launched an attack with 500m to go, before he was reined in by Van Aert.

"It was a tough stage," said Van Aert. "It was good for me to adapt to these kind of roads and to get used to them.

"Obviously, on the first day of a race everybody is still fresh so it was a big battle to be at the front for the sprint."

Monday's second stage sees the riders move into Devon for a 184km ride from Sherford to Exeter.

Stage one results

1. Wout Van Aert (Bel/Jumbo Visma) 4 hrs 33 mins 26 secs

2. Nils Eekhoff (Ned/DSM) +4 secs

3. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) +6 secs

4. Ethan Hayter (GBR/Ineos) +10 secs

5. Rory Townsend (Ire/Canyon) "

6. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) "

7. Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita/Qhubeka Nexthash) "

8. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck) "

9. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) "

10. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) "