Greg Minnaar last won the world title in 2013 in South Africa

South Africa's Greg Minnaar won gold in the men's downhill at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Italy as defding champion Great Britain's Reece Wilson finished 15th.

Minnaar claimed his fourth title in a time of three minutes 28.963 seconds.

He adds this victory to his title wins in 2003, 2012 and 2013.

"I just thought I'd cry, it was incredible. There was a little pressure to get a medal here" said Minnaar, 39.

Wilson won in three minutes 51.243 seconds in last year's race when he claimed his first rainbow jersey.

Great Britain had five other participants in the race with Danny Hart coming fifth, Matt Walker in seventh, Bernard Kerr in 16th and Joe Breeden finishing 20th.

In the women's race, France's Myriam Nicole took gold with a time of four minutes 06.243 seconds with compatriot Marine Cabirou coming second and Switzerland's Camille Balanche in third.