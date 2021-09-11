Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Lampaert timed his surge for the finish just right as he won the seventh stage

Belgium's Yves Lampaert won a sprint finish to claim victory on stage seven of the Tour of Britain.

Lampaert beat American Matteo Jorgenson into second with Britain's Matt Gibson third.

The trio were part of a breakaway from the main peloton on the penultimate stage of the race, which covered 194.8km from Hawick in the Scottish Borders to Edinburgh.

Ethan Hayter is the overall leader by just four seconds from Wout van Aert.

Britain's Hayter came in sixth as he and Belgian Van Aert were both given the same time going into Sunday's final stage.

"It was a really hard stage," said Lampaert. "A lot of wind, never flat, small and hard roads. It's not easy to ride but, in the end, I had the legs."

Stage seven results

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Deceuninck-QuickStep) 4hrs 39secs 09secs

2. Matteo Jorgenson (US/Movistar Team) Same time

3. Matt Gibson (GB/Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) Same time

4. Davide Ballerini (Ita/Deceuninck-QuickStep)+35 secs

5. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned/Jumbo Visma) +41secs

6. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +1 min 51 secs

7. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

8. Max Kanter (Ger/Team DSM) Same time

9. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

10. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time

General classification

1. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 27hrs 34mins 32secs

2. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +4 secs

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +21 secs

4. Mikkel Honore (Den/Deceuninck-QuickStep) +35 secs

5. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Ineos Grenadiers) +1 min 8 secs

6. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-up Nation) +1 min 34 secs

7. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita/Alpecin-Fenix) +1 min 37 secs

8. Daniel Martin (Ire/Israel Start-up Nation) +1 min 50 secs

9. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 1 sec

10. Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa/Movistar Team) +2mins 2 secs