Michael Storer celebrates a seventh stage victory at the Vuelta

Former champion Alejandro Valverde crashed out of the 2021 Vuelta a Espana as he slid out on a corner during a high-speed descent on stage seven.

Australian climber Michael Storer won the stage from Spaniard Carlos Verona.

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead, crossing among a group of general classification favourites led home by Adam Yates.

But Yates' British compatriot Hugh Carthy, third last year, pulled out of the race early on Friday's stage.

Former world champion Valverde, who started the day fourth overall, came off his bike with 43km to go, skidding across the tarmac, just missing a barrier and narrowly avoiding a significant fall down the mountain.

After being checked out by the medics the Spaniard, 41, was helped back onto his bike, but dismounted shortly after, looking visibly emotional.

Stage seven results

1. Michael Storer (Aus/Team DSM) 4 hrs 10 mins 12 secs

2. Carlos Verona (Spa/Movistar)

3. Pavel Sivakov (Rus/INEOS Grenadiers)

4. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma)

5. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious)

6. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM)

7. Felix Großschartner (Aut/BORA-hansgrohe)

8. Andreas Kron (Den/Lotto-Soudal)

9. Steff Cras (Bel/Lotto-Soudal

10. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

General classification after stage seven

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 25 hrs 18 mins 3 secs.

2. Felix Grossschartner (Aut/BORA hansgrohe)

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar)

4. Miguel Ángel López (Col/Movistar)

5. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

6. Egan Bernal (Col/INEOS Grenadiers)

7. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain Victorious)

8. Sepp Kuss (USA/Jumbo-Visma)

9. Aleksander Vlasov (Rus/Astana Pro)

10. Adam Yates (GBR/INEOS Grenadiers)