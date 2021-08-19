Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Olivia Podmore competed at the 2016 Rio Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was her country's keirin champion in 2017

New Zealand's cycling and sporting high performance governing bodies have commissioned an independent inquiry following the death of Olivia Podmore.

The Olympic cyclist died at the age of 24 earlier this month.

Both High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) and Cycling New Zealand said the inquiry would look at the adequacy of changes made after a 2018 report.

That report said HPSNZ had failed to act on bullying and inappropriate behaviour claims.

"Our priority is to ensure we understand what has happened and what more can be done," said HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle.

"Olivia's death has focussed our attention once more on the complex issues surrounding athlete welfare and wellbeing, issues that the system has grappled with across a number of years," she added.

Cycling NZ chairman Phil Holden said: "We have been listening carefully to the voices of athletes who have spoken out or made contact with us directly.

"The board are very clear they want to make sure that those perspectives are built into this inquiry right from the start."

