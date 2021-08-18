Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Shriever went into the tournament relatively unnoticed but soon became one to watch after she won all three of her semi-final heats by quite some margin

2021 BMX World Championships Venue: Papendal, Arnhem, Netherlands Date: Sunday, 22 August Coverage: Watch live coverage of the men and women's final on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 12:15 BST

Olympic medallists Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte are among 11 Britons competing at the BMX World Championships on Sunday and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Shriever crowdfunded her way to gold, after UK Sport said it would only fund male riders for the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

Alongside team-mate Whyte, they became Britain's first ever BMX medallists.

Watch live coverage from Arnhem on the Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 12:15 BST.

What is the BMX World Championships?

Around 56 countries participate in BMX every year.

Unlike the World Cup - which is an international racing series held at several locations throughout the year - the World Championships are held just once a year, with the winner of each event crowned BMX Cycling world champion.

The event sees riders compete in four main categories - Elite Men, Elite Women, Junior Men, Junior Women.

