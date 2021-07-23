Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Geraint Thomas returned to Maindy Stadium in 2018 to promote the Tour of Britain

Tour de France 2018 champion Geraint Thomas has urged people to oppose plans to demolish his home cycling track.

The Maindy outdoor track is set to make way for a school expansion, and will be replaced by a new velodrome at Cardiff Sports Village.

The track is home to the Maindy Flyers, where Thomas began his career.

"Without Maindy stadium I'd have never fell in love with cycling, along with many kids," he said.

His fellow leading Welsh cyclists Elinor Barker, Owain Doull and Luke Rowe also got their starts on the track.

Thomas, 35, has backed a petition against the project which is subject to planning approval.

Cardiff councillor Russell Goodway told the local democracy reporting service of hopes for construction to begin on the new track "in early 2022".