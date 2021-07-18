Tour de France: Mark Cavendish denied record by Wout Van Aert

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Breaking news

Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France as Wout van Aert won the final stage of the 2021 Tour.

Cavendish struggled to find space and could not come past Van Aert in the final few metres of the bunch sprint on Paris' Champs-Elysees.

But the 36-year-old had already won four stages this year to equal the Tour record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates won the overall yellow jersey.

Despite his failure to take sole ownership of the stage wins record, to have drawn equal with Belgian legend Merckx is an astonishing achievement by Cavendish, who had struggled for form for several seasons and feared last year his career was over.

He was only called up by Deceuninck Quick-Step as a late replacement for injured Irish sprinter Sam Bennett.

But, a full five years after his previous Tour stage win, his sprinting dominance earned him his second Tour de France green jersey, awarded to the winner of the points classification.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by neil , today at 18:51

    Great achievement by Cav but with Mercx 4 tour wins makes the difference between them a gulf in cycling terms

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 18:51

    Cycling is the winner today. Not since Hinault in 1979 has a rider won a mountain, sprint and TT stage in the Tour. Wout Van Aert is an amazing talent. Also nice for it to still be a joint record for Merckx who is the GOAT. Well done Cav and the team also who made it a spacial Tour for us Brits. Looking forward to see them back next year!?

  • Comment posted by Hally, today at 18:50

    MC had the foresight. Like he said, each stage win is important in its own right. Had the record been the only goal then he has failed - in reality what he has achieved is something quite amazing.
    If he goes on to win 40 stages I don't think the cycling community nor MC (I obviously cannot speak for him) would say that tarnished the view that EM has the best record, MC is the GOAT sprinter.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:49

    Has been an amazing tour for Pogacar, Van Aert and Cavendish in particular. 10 of 21 stages between them.

    Pogacar 3 stages and won by about 2.5 miles.
    Van Aert wins mountain, TT and sprint, when did that last happen. Merckx I suspect.

    Then Cav, third choice sprinter for Quickstep. 36 years old. 4 stages.

    • Reply posted by aaaaaaaaaa, today at 18:51

      aaaaaaaaaa replied:
      Does that speak to how good he is, or perhaps that the field of sprinters isn’t as strong this year.

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 18:49

    Well done Cav Lad 👏🏻

  • Comment posted by Noodlebug, today at 18:49

    Van Aert has been fantastic, but he must know Cav would have outsprinted him if he had had the space. Philipsen coming up on their right and blocking Cav in is the only reason he won.

  • Comment posted by aaaaaaaaaa, today at 18:49

    I’m not his biggest fan, but it’s is quite an achievement, and a shame that he didn’t get what he desperately wanted this year.

    But fairs fair, no one could compare Merckx and Cavendish. They were different riders, riding at different times so comparisons are meaningless.

  • Comment posted by Rainfordian, today at 18:48

    More drugs involved than GTA5.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 18:48

    Great rider great record … good tour for Cav particularly after the last couple years he’s had
    Next year the record beckons 🤞🏻

  • Comment posted by harry, today at 18:48

    Huge props to Mike Teunissen for that lead-out. Put Van Aert in the perfect position!

    Sprints like these are defined by split-second decisions. Cav mad a slight mistake and got boxed in but he has done all his fans proud this Tour!

  • Comment posted by Geordie Superhero-Whey-Aye-Man, today at 18:47

    Feel sorry for Cav but tbh Mercx record of stage wins also includes GC wins, Cav's doesn't so perhaps staying tied with Mercx is actually quite fitting.

  • Comment posted by rowly, today at 18:46

    Shame but at the end of the day he is and remains awesome. I would go so far as to say he is a legend.

  • Comment posted by North Patrol, today at 18:45

    Maybe Mark Cavendish should run Van Aert off the road

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:44

    I think the fact he managed to win 4 stages to equal it as well the green jersey after the years of injuries is just as good imo
    Hopefully next year though he can get that record

  • Comment posted by Blue eyes, today at 18:43

    There's always next year if Cav wants to beat the record. But seriously he has nothing to prove to anyone. He is awesome! An utterly amazing sportsman.

  • Comment posted by john570, today at 18:43

    Still the best sprinter of all time.
    Still knight the man
    Naysayers try cycling to work or round the block if you can manage it

  • Comment posted by Pelebelly, today at 18:42

    Green Jersey ten years on from the last one. Four stage wins. Joint most stage wins in the Tour - brilliant from the Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 18:42

    Van aert the climber? Yeah right. Cycling is in a very bad place right now.

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 18:42

    Congrats to Wout van Aert

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 18:41

    Cav has zero grand tour wins.

    And for those who sat "but he's a sprinter!" He doesn't have an Olympic gold either.

    Only a great among hardcore cycling fans.

    • Reply posted by lea and lance, today at 18:44

      lea and lance replied:
      No but he did win the World Championship

