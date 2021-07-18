Tour de France: Mark Cavendish denied record by Wout Van Aert
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Mark Cavendish failed in his bid to set a new record of 35 stage wins in the Tour de France as Wout van Aert won the final stage of the 2021 Tour.
Cavendish struggled to find space and could not come past Van Aert in the final few metres of the bunch sprint on Paris' Champs-Elysees.
But the 36-year-old had already won four stages this year to equal the Tour record of 34 set by Eddy Merckx.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates won the overall yellow jersey.
Despite his failure to take sole ownership of the stage wins record, to have drawn equal with Belgian legend Merckx is an astonishing achievement by Cavendish, who had struggled for form for several seasons and feared last year his career was over.
He was only called up by Deceuninck Quick-Step as a late replacement for injured Irish sprinter Sam Bennett.
But, a full five years after his previous Tour stage win, his sprinting dominance earned him his second Tour de France green jersey, awarded to the winner of the points classification.
More to follow.
If he goes on to win 40 stages I don't think the cycling community nor MC (I obviously cannot speak for him) would say that tarnished the view that EM has the best record, MC is the GOAT sprinter.
Pogacar 3 stages and won by about 2.5 miles.
Van Aert wins mountain, TT and sprint, when did that last happen. Merckx I suspect.
Then Cav, third choice sprinter for Quickstep. 36 years old. 4 stages.
But fairs fair, no one could compare Merckx and Cavendish. They were different riders, riding at different times so comparisons are meaningless.
Next year the record beckons 🤞🏻
Sprints like these are defined by split-second decisions. Cav mad a slight mistake and got boxed in but he has done all his fans proud this Tour!
Hopefully next year though he can get that record
Still knight the man
Naysayers try cycling to work or round the block if you can manage it
And for those who sat "but he's a sprinter!" He doesn't have an Olympic gold either.
Only a great among hardcore cycling fans.