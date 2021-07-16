Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bahrain-Victorious' Matej Mohoric won stage 19 of the Tour de France, denying Mark Cavendish an opportunity to break the record for stage wins he shares with Eddy Merckx.

Cavendish had hoped to compete for a 35th stage win, but a breakaway of 20 riders left the peloton well behind.

Cavendish will get another chance in Sunday's final stage, which finishes on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains in the leaders' yellow jersey.

Mohoric's second win of the Tour comes one day after his team's hotel was raided by French police over an allegation of doping.

