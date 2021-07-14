Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar now holds the white, yellow and polka-dot jerseys after winning at Luz Ardiden

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar remains in the leaders' yellow jersey of the Tour de France after victory on stage 18.

The UAE Team Emirates rider is now in a commanding position with an overall five minute 45 second lead over Jonas Vingegaard with three stages remaining.

Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz remains third after finishing the stage level with Vingegaard.

Pogacar is expected to win the time trial on the penultimate stage on Saturday to seal his Tour defence.

More to follow