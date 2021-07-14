Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a sublime victory atop the Col du Portet on stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, 22, kicked clear of Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard with 150 metres to go to win his fifth Tour stage overall and second of 2021.

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar now leads Vingegaard by five mins 39 seconds, with Carapaz four seconds further back.

Rigoberto Uran slipped from second to fourth after cracking at 8km remaining.

General classification after stage 17