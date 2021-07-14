Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 to extend overall lead

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a sublime victory atop the Col du Portet on stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey.

The Slovenian, 22, kicked clear of Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard with 150 metres to go to win his fifth Tour stage overall and second of 2021.

UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar now leads Vingegaard by five mins 39 seconds, with Carapaz four seconds further back.

Rigoberto Uran slipped from second to fourth after cracking at 8km remaining.

More to follow.

General classification after stage 17

  1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 71hours 26minutes 27seconds
  2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +5mins 39secs
  3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 43secs
  4. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education) +7mins 17secs
  5. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +7mins 34secs
  6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8mins 06secs
  7. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 48secs
  8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +10mins 04secs
  9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +11mins 51secs
  10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +12mins 53secs

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:52

    If Pogacar keeps this up he could break all the records - the guy is only 22, amazing.

  • Comment posted by Muddy, today at 16:51

    loved that last few km!! The old fox trying to outwit the two young pups but not quite having the strength at the end.

    They went up that last climb at 19.5kph, that's not much slower than I average on the flat!! They really are superhuman.

  • Comment posted by Mushroom, today at 16:49

    Unfortunately this edition really is Bore de France. The most interesting part is KoM

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 16:51

      Red Hare replied:
      At least some riders had a go this stage.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:48

    Good stage. Proper racing, this, and extremely good poker faces from Pogačar and Vingegaard.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 16:48

    Very impressive riding. I am impressed with this.

  • Comment posted by Graham McAulay, today at 16:48

    Can't see anyone beating Pogacar now, can only see him extending his lead further, he really is a supreme cyclist.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 16:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 16:46

    Did Cavendish make the cut-off?

    • Reply posted by Muddy, today at 16:49

      Muddy replied:
      he's not finished yet

