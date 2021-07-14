Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogacar wins stage 17 to extend overall lead
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a sublime victory atop the Col du Portet on stage 17 of the Tour de France to extend his lead in the yellow jersey.
The Slovenian, 22, kicked clear of Richard Carapaz and Jonas Vingegaard with 150 metres to go to win his fifth Tour stage overall and second of 2021.
UAE Team Emirates' Pogacar now leads Vingegaard by five mins 39 seconds, with Carapaz four seconds further back.
Rigoberto Uran slipped from second to fourth after cracking at 8km remaining.
More to follow.
General classification after stage 17
- Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 71hours 26minutes 27seconds
- Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo) +5mins 39secs
- Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 43secs
- Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education) +7mins 17secs
- Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +7mins 34secs
- Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +8mins 06secs
- Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +9mins 48secs
- Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +10mins 04secs
- Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +11mins 51secs
- Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain-Victorious) +12mins 53secs
They went up that last climb at 19.5kph, that's not much slower than I average on the flat!! They really are superhuman.