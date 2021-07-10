Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bauke Mollema's only other stage win at the Tour de France came in 2017

Bauke Mollema claimed a fine solo victory on stage 14 of the Tour de France as Guillaume Martin moved up to second overall behind Tadej Pogacar.

Dutchman Mollema broke clear of the rest of the breakaway with 42km of the 183.7km to Quillan left and won his second Tour stage by over a minute.

French rider Martin came home in a chasing group to move up seven places in the general classification.

Pogacar finished in the peloton and now leads by just over four minutes.

More to follow.

Stage 14 results

1. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek/Segafredo) 4 hrs 16mins 16secs

2. Patrick Konrad (Aut/BORA/hansgrohe) +1:04

3. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education/Nippo) Same time

4. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Deceuninck/Quick-Step) +1:06

5. Michael Woods (Can/Israel Start-Up Nation) +1:10

6. Omar Fraile (Spa/Astana/Premier Tech) +1:25

7. Elie Gesbert (Fra/Team Arkea/Samsic) Same time

8. Quentin Pacher (Fra/B&B Hotels p/b KTM)

9. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche/Wanty)

10. Esteban Chaves (Col/Team BikeExchange) +1:28

11. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) Same time

General classification after stage 14

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 56hrs 50mins 21secs

2. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +4:04

3. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education/Nippo) +5:18

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo/Visma) +5:32

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/INEOS Grenadiers) +5:33

6. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R/Citroen Team) +5:58

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA/hansgrohe) +6:16

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana/Premier Tech) +6:30

9. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +7:11

10. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita/Deceuninck/Quick-Step) +9:48