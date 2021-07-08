Last updated on .From the section Cycling

British Cycling has announced it is offering more scholarships to widen access to education and coaching opportunities as part of a new plan to boost diversity.

The Our Ride strategy focuses on equality, diversity and inclusion to ensure riders of all backgrounds can fulfil their cycling ambitions.

"There are too many potential cyclists who experience a barrier of one kind or another into our sport and do not feel welcome in our community," said British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer.

"It is imperative we take a lead in this area, strengthening governance, offering more opportunities to cycle and compete, and improving representation.

"This new strategy can play a significant role in making cycling more reflective of society as a whole."

British Cycling says women make up only 17% of their membership while 95% of riders on the British Cycling Talent Development programmes are white, compared to 86% of the general population.

Further statistics from the National LGB&T Partnership found that 55% of LGBTQ+ men and 56% of LGBTQ+ women were not active enough to maintain good health, compared to 33% of men and women in the general population.

The Our Ride strategy also plans to pilot new guided ride opportunities for adapted cycles.