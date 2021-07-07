Tour de France 2021: Wout van Aert wins stage 11 as Tadej Pogacar retains lead

Van Aert finished one minute 14 seconds ahead of Trek-Segafredo duo Kenny Elissonde and Bauke Mollema
Belgium's Wout van Aert claimed a fine solo win on stage 11 of the Tour de France as leader Tadej Pogacar showed a first glimpse of vulnerability.

Van Aert dominated the double ascent of Mont Ventoux to finish one minute 14 seconds ahead of Kenny Elissonde and Bauke Mollema.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard distanced Pogacar on the second climb of Ventoux.

But the defending champion recovered to catch Vingegaard on the descent, and retains a significant overall lead.

Pogacar is now five minutes 18 seconds ahead of Colombia's Rigoberto Uran with Vingegaard moving into third, a further 14 seconds behind, as Ben O'Connor dropped from second to fifth after a difficult day for the Australian.

An emotional Van Aert said he was "lost for words" after securing what he described as "maybe my best victory ever".

"I didn't expect to win this stage before the Tour but yesterday I asked the team to go for the breakaways," he said.

"It's one of the most iconic climbs in the world and it's maybe my best victory ever.

"I saw the others were suffering a lot and if you believe in it then everything is possible.

"It's emotional, personally it was really hard to get to this Tour at a proper level and we had so much bad luck with the team and even today we lost Tony Martin. It's so nice that if you keep motivated some day it will work out. I can be really proud."

Stage 11 result

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 5hrs 17mins 43secs

2. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 14secs

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 38secs

5. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) Same time

6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers)

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

8. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +1min 56 secs

9. Wilco Keldermann (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

10. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +3mins 02secs

General classification after stage 11

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 38hrs 25mins 17secs

2. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education Nippo) + 5mins 18secs

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 32secs

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 33secs

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R Citroen) +5mins 58secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +6mins 16secs

7. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana) +6mins 30secs

8. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +7mins 11secs

9. Guillaume Martin (Fra/Cofidis) +9mins 29secs

10. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +10mins 28secs

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:11

    What a ride by van Aert!

  • Comment posted by toomanyusernames, today at 17:10

    Huge respect for Wout Van Aert. Had some great classic results in the spring but had his appendix out a few weeks ago so to sharpen his form in week 1 to finish 2nd in a sprint and a win on Ventoux back-to-back is nuts

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 17:09

    Pogocar is awesome.I wonder if he is benefiting from some of the 'marginal gains' that Brailsford's boys seemed to thrive on.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:08

    I cant understand why Ineos did so much work for so little reward. They blew Thomas out the back door and didn't gain a second in the GC. Pogacar got a free ride sitting on the wheel on what is one of the most difficult stages of the TdF. I think its wishful to think there might be a chink in the armour of Pogacar. All he had to do was follow the GC wheels and that is exactly what he did.

    • Reply posted by Phil From Heck, today at 17:10

      Phil From Heck replied:
      Think Team Ineos had to try *something* - otherwise they would end their tour with accusations of not even turning up. Beaten by superior riders is one thing, not even trying is another.

  • Comment posted by Phil From Heck, today at 17:08

    All the news feeds seem to have stopped - anyone have any idea if Cav is still on track to make it before the cut-off ?

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:04

    Absolute cracker of a race and Wout van Aert delivered a stunning stage victory. To attack at the foot of the monstrous Mont Ventoux and put time into everyone was incredible. The lower sloes are brutal and from Chalet Reynard the weather can have a huge impact. Pogacar got tested briefly but he had no need to burn energy as there are tough days to come. Paris is a long way off.

  • Comment posted by NeilSmallwood, today at 17:00

    Haha, showed a sign of weakness as he extended his lead on the GC by 3min and lost no time on any of his rivals.

    Weak!

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 16:59

    Van Aert is pure class, brilliant solo ascent from him! Pogacar looking very strong though; he kept up effortlessly with Ineos all day, and nearly dropped Carapaz for good measure!

    Good effort from Vingegaard and he might make some of the later mountain stages a good watch. Can't see him really troubling Pogacar though.

    Bit nervous for Cav here though... is he going to make the cut?

    • Reply posted by Zzzzzzzzzz, today at 17:01

      Zzzzzzzzzz replied:
      Should be fine. He'll make up time on the descent.

  • Comment posted by Froggy, today at 16:59

    Been a great Tour so far

  • Comment posted by bizzo, today at 16:58

    WVA, what a talent, what a rider!

  • Comment posted by paul taylor, today at 16:58

    Glimpse of vulnerability ? Ha Ha , No chance, he gave his legs a rest on the notorious Mont Ventoux stage and still has a commanding lead.

  • Comment posted by Richard Morrow, today at 16:56

    Sensational cycling!!

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 16:55

    Cav will beat the clock tonight

    And by the weekend beat the record wins

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:08

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Excellent!

      Impressive ride by Van Aert

