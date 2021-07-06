Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins 33rd stage to move within one of all-time record
Mark Cavendish sprinted to his 33rd stage victory at the Tour de France to move within one win of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx's all-time record.
The Manx rider, 36, held off Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win stage 10 in Valence.
Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race.
More to follow.
