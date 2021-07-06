Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish sprinted to his 33rd stage victory at the Tour de France to move within one win of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

The Manx rider, 36, held off Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win stage 10 in Valence.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race.

