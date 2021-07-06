Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins 33rd stage to move within one of all-time record

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments39

Breaking news

Mark Cavendish sprinted to his 33rd stage victory at the Tour de France to move within one win of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx's all-time record.

The Manx rider, 36, held off Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen to win stage 10 in Valence.

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish also won stages four and six of this year's race.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 16:54

    Mark cavendish is an anagram of bloody legendary, kinda

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:54

    For me it makes no difference whether Cavendish equals or goes beyond Eddy Merckx's record. Cavendish achieved greatness many years ago and stands alone as the greatest sprinter of all time. DQS delivered a masterclass team performance in how to handle the cross winds and protect the asset Cavendish. Textbook lead out and explosive unload by Cavendish to finish it off. onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by Abolish the TV License , today at 16:54

    33 isn’t the target, we all know Mercx cheated, he got caught doping a number of times. Plus it was him that introduced Lance to Ferrari. This sport is so tainted

  • Comment posted by CrazyFish, today at 16:54

    Brilliant win - my son has sore ears after me shouting so loudly

  • Comment posted by rubout27, today at 16:53

    Can you imagine the knowledge QS are getting from Cav this tour. Sam Bennett will benefit for years to come. Excellent business by their DS

  • Comment posted by RU32, today at 16:53

    Brilliant from Cav and team. A joy to watch.

  • Comment posted by pegdan, today at 16:53

    Come on Cav, I want some of what you're taking

  • Comment posted by Simon Holmes, today at 16:52

    So pleased for him, what a guy

  • Comment posted by BBCbias, today at 16:52

    The boys on fire. Talk about turn back the clock!

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 16:51

    Legend, will he set a new record in Paris...

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 16:54

      charlieboy replied:
      If he gets over the mountains in the time limit.

  • Comment posted by Grey, today at 16:51

    One sprint finish to go to be on the top with the greatest ever.

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 16:51

    No matter what he does he won’t win SPOTY. It’s an Olympic and Euros year. Be in short list but not top 3. If Eng win Euros it’ll be Kane and whoever wins gold in Tokyo.

    Having said all I would vote for Cav, what a magnificent comeback and story.

    • Reply posted by furbishtitok, today at 16:54

      furbishtitok replied:
      who cares about Noddy SPOTY when you are winning stages at le Tour

  • Comment posted by Taxighost, today at 16:51

    To have been at the top of your game for 13 years in just incredible! Just in awe at how good he is.

  • Comment posted by MrRonin, today at 16:51

    Amazing performance from a true great!

  • Comment posted by TC117, today at 16:51

    It's got to be Sir Mark Cavendish after his performance this year.

  • Comment posted by Mace, today at 16:51

    Take another bow Cav. I said it the other day, but what a fantastic example of a sportman he is. The fact he immediatly recognises his team mates and thanks them for their efforts is a testament him and I really hope he goes on to break the record. Even if he doesn't do it this year, you have to believe he can be back and do it again next year. He's an utter sprinting machine!

  • Comment posted by greenbird10, today at 16:50

    Go Cav - just fantastic!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:50

    Cavendish is like a fine wine, he simply gets better. A brilliant team performance from DQS controlled from start to finish. Textbook lead out and the missile finishes it off. 33 and counting.

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 16:50

    Cavendish: Greatest Tour De France sprinter of all time, close to all time Tour De France stage wins record.

    Andy Murray: Is a little bit better than Tim Henham. Not in the same league as the games current top players or past top British players.

    Nick Clegg: Achieved nothing in his life. Promised the country one thing and delivered the total opposite.

    2 have knighthoods. Can you guess which?

    • Reply posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 16:52

      wheresmyheadat replied:
      Andy has 3 grand slams, olympic medals and a Davis Cup in the bag. Stop being a turkey.

  • Comment posted by ebensdad, today at 16:49

    Superb effort. Stupidly, I had written him off a while ago.

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 16:52

      charlieboy replied:
      You and me and everyone else.

Top Stories

More from Wimbledon

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport