Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage win record of 34

Britain's Mark Cavendish has made history in the Tour de France by equalling Belgian great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won the sprint into Carcassonne by a few inches ahead of team-mate Michael Morkov.

Briton Simon Yates of Team Bike Exchange abandoned the race following a crash in which several riders fell down a ravine.

Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Cavendish said afterwards: "I'm so dead - 220km in that heat, in that wind. I went so deep there - they boys were incredible. I can't believe it.

"A lot of the day I didn't feel like it would happen, I was so on the limit at the end.

"I haven't realised it - it's just another win on the Tour. But it's what I dreamed of as a kid. I've worked so hard for it."

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by Adopted Geordie, today at 16:33

    Amazing story, congratulations Cav.

    • Reply posted by Muddy, today at 16:35

      Muddy replied:
      Incredible - and what a lead out team. I reckon Merkov could have won that but he sacrificed it for Cavendish.

  • Comment posted by The Majors Pump, today at 16:37

    Get through the Mountains Cav and gun it down the Champs for the record, you can do it!

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:46

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Does Lance Armstrong have the record for 7 TDF wins?
      If not, why does Merkz still get recognised as the record holder for stage wins?

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 16:36

    Not a cycling fan but this is sporting excellence. The technical expertise of his team is amazing as they lead him into a sprint, absolutely amazing. Massive congrats from a rugby nut

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:45

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Eddie Merkx was caught doping on 3 separate occasions.
      I know the past is a foreign country and that things were done differently there, but even back then, doping was cheating.
      A cheat always was and still is a cheat.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 16:37

    If Cav does not win Sports Personality then there is no justice.

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 16:40

      Liofa73 replied:
      I'm sure he doesn't care. He'd rather win some more races.

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 16:33

    Equals Eddy Mercx. Wow and at his age and all he has been through. And he only got selected as Sam Bennett got injured. So pleased for him. Hope he beats record and wins final stage on Champs-Élysées

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 16:35

      billyb19 replied:
      Green Jersey sprint win on the champs...

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:35

    how many would he have won if he had not missed the last 3 years through illness and injury. amazing riding, has to be SPOTY no matter who wins the football. the man is a machine and legend

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 16:38

    We should definitely have a bank holiday for this

  • Comment posted by Brian Russell, today at 16:40

    Only one more stage win needed, then immortality. Go for it Mark

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 16:37

    Getting to the final of the Euros is wonderful, but this should not be overlooked as it is every bit as phenomenal achievement, if not more. To break it in Paris, if not before would be one of the greatest achievements of any British sportsman or woman.

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 16:46

      billyb19 replied:
      You can't compare the two.. cavendish is a sportsman and a positive representative for the country.. the soccer lot aren't even in the same league

  • Comment posted by Brian Russell, today at 16:35

    Fair play to him. The name Eddy Merckx stuck with me when I was a youngster growing up in the 1970's. Hopefully Mark Cavendish will be a name that all cycling enthusiasts can say when they think of Cycle racing

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 16:38

    The sporting story of the year so far

    • Reply posted by Monty, today at 16:50

      Monty replied:
      No, that was Liam Kirk ending the World Ice Hockey Championships Group stage as the tournament's leading scorer and getting his entry-level contract with an NHL Team

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 16:35

    Im in bed, Tested Positive for Covid-19/20/21.

    Made my day. Great to see Mark from the slump a season or two ago to glory!

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 16:36

      jd replied:
      Hopefully im still here to read about him surpassing the record.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 16:39

    Dont even bother having a shortlist for Sports Personality of the Year

    Just give it to Mark Cavendish, this has been a fairytale, an absolute fairytale and he may yet walk away with the Green Jersey - This was a bloke who almost retired at the end of last year.

    Sorry to the Olympic and England teams, you'll have done great but Cav is a legend!!

    • Reply posted by Liofa73, today at 16:42

      Liofa73 replied:
      Nobody really cares about Sports Personality. How many people actually watch it since the 1970s?

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 16:39

    Just watched his incomprehensible interview on Eurosport...that's as close to a man actually killing himself to fulfil a dream. What these guys put themselves through.... Ultimate respect....

  • Comment posted by Ocana, today at 16:37

    Fantastic win today. Well done to Mark and the team. They are invincible in the sprints. If he gets through the mountains, which I think he will, he'll have the record.

    • Reply posted by Ocana, today at 16:43

      Ocana replied:
      Meant to say: ....the record on his own!

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 16:36

    Amazing performance and longevity. Hope he gets one more

  • Comment posted by Expatabroad1, today at 16:39

    Cav = Legend

  • Comment posted by Pekay99, today at 16:43

    Salute the legend that is Mark Cavendish. Yes, a few things have gone in his favour this time around but, so what? Partly makes up for some of the horrendous bad luck he's had in previous years. Greatest sprinter of all time, no question. Chapeau!!

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 16:52

      SammyValenteno replied:
      A few things during is career have gone against him also.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 16:39

    Can we have a bank holiday for this too?

  • Comment posted by jonnyw, today at 16:38

    Equalling Merkx record is just something else. Phenomenal achievement! This tour could even equal Cavs best ever tour in terms of stage wins..... At the age of 36!!!! WHAT?!?! Incroyable.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 16:41

      Rizla replied:
      Maybe a bit too good....

