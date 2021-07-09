Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Mark Cavendish has made history in the Tour de France by equalling Belgian great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won the sprint into Carcassonne by a few inches ahead of team-mate Michael Morkov.

Briton Simon Yates of Team Bike Exchange abandoned the race following a crash in which several riders fell down a ravine.

Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Cavendish said afterwards: "I'm so dead - 220km in that heat, in that wind. I went so deep there - they boys were incredible. I can't believe it.

"A lot of the day I didn't feel like it would happen, I was so on the limit at the end.

"I haven't realised it - it's just another win on the Tour. But it's what I dreamed of as a kid. I've worked so hard for it."

