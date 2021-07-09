Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage win record of 34
Britain's Mark Cavendish has made history in the Tour de France by equalling Belgian great Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins.
The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won the sprint into Carcassonne by a few inches ahead of team-mate Michael Morkov.
Briton Simon Yates of Team Bike Exchange abandoned the race following a crash in which several riders fell down a ravine.
Tadej Pogacar of UAE-Team Emirates remains in the leader's yellow jersey.
Cavendish said afterwards: "I'm so dead - 220km in that heat, in that wind. I went so deep there - they boys were incredible. I can't believe it.
"A lot of the day I didn't feel like it would happen, I was so on the limit at the end.
"I haven't realised it - it's just another win on the Tour. But it's what I dreamed of as a kid. I've worked so hard for it."
More to follow
Made my day. Great to see Mark from the slump a season or two ago to glory!
Just give it to Mark Cavendish, this has been a fairytale, an absolute fairytale and he may yet walk away with the Green Jersey - This was a bloke who almost retired at the end of last year.
Sorry to the Olympic and England teams, you'll have done great but Cav is a legend!!