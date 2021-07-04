Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Australia's Ben O'Connor produced a brilliantly composed ride to win stage nine of the Tour de France but fell short of taking the yellow jersey.

The AG2R Citroen rider conquered the bruising mountainous finish in Tignes and is second behind defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the overall standings.

O'Connor looked as if he would overtake the Slovenian before Ineos Grenadiers took charge of the yellow jersey group.

Mattia Cattaneo finished second on the stage, with Sonny Colbrelli in third.

More to follow.