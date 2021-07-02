Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric earned his first Tour de France victory with a fine breakaway win on stage seven.

The Bahrain Victorious team rider was part of a breakaway with 50km remaining and left his challengers to cross the line in Le Creusot one minute and 20 seconds ahead of Jasper Stuyven.

Overall leader Mathieu van der Poel finished fourth, 20secs further back.

It meant the yellow jersey holder extended his lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar, who dropped to fifth.

More to follow.

Stage seven results

Matej Mohoric (Slo/Bahrain Victorious) 5hrs 28mins 20secs Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 20secs Magnus Cort (Den/EF Education Nippo) +1min 40secs Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time Kasper Asgreen (Den/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) Franck Bonnamour (Fra/B&B Hotels) Patrick Konrad (Aut/Bora-Hansgrohe) Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) Brent van Moer (Bel/Lotto Soudal) +1min 44secs Dorian Godon (Fra/AG2R Citroen) +2mins 45secs

General classification after stage seven