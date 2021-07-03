Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Belgium's Dylan Teuns took a fine solo victory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar claimed the yellow jersey in Le Grand-Bornand.

Defending champion Pogacar, 22, rode away from his rivals for the overall victory on the penultimate climb of the Tour's first day in the mountains.

Ion Izagirre was second, 44 seconds behind Teuns, with Michael Woods third and Pogacar fourth, 49 seconds back.

Britain's 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, dropped away early on the stage.

More to follow.