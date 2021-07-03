Tour de France 2021: Dylan Teuns wins stage eight as Tadej Pogacar claims yellow jersey

Belgium's Dylan Teuns took a fine solo victory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Tadej Pogacar claimed the yellow jersey in Le Grand-Bornand.

Defending champion Pogacar, 22, rode away from his rivals for the overall victory on the penultimate climb of the Tour's first day in the mountains.

Ion Izagirre was second, 44 seconds behind Teuns, with Michael Woods third and Pogacar fourth, 49 seconds back.

Britain's 2018 winner Geraint Thomas, dropped away early on the stage.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:48

    Just watched the post race analysis on Eurosport and apparently Sharon Stone was embarrassed.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:48

    Tadej Pogacar claims yellow jersey after the complete obliteration of the GC. He absolutely demolished all before him with consummate ease such that he could stroll home in second. Barring an accident this TdF is a one horse race and Pogacar is the thoroughbred by a distance. I have never seen a GC destroyed in such a brutal and and controlled way. This weapon of mass destruction is unstoppable.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 16:48

    Pogacar is definitely clean

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 16:47

    What’s just happened, I have watched tours since Hinault last won in 85 and I have never seen a rider destroy a peleton like that. Phenomenal rider.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 16:47

    Brilliant from Pog. tour is virtually over, will be watching the tennis next week!

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:49

      stoodstill replied:
      So will Andy Murray.

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 16:43

    the Tour de France is not a race ?
    you can win and not win a stage ?

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:49

      stoodstill replied:
      ignorance is bliss

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 16:42

    What an amazing stage!!

    Pushing 50mph down a mountain towards a hairpin bend, with wet roads and a rather big drop if you get it slightly wrong.

    Pogacar is something else.

    Hvala, Tadej.

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 16:41

    Brailsford's mob well off the pace.Hard not to be cynical .

  • Comment posted by Mozza, today at 16:39

    Would the genius who said yesterday that this was the closest ever Tour de France (less than one week in and before a mountain stage) care to share his wisdom again after today's stage?

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 16:38

    Well done Dylan Teuns! Richly deserved - unless he's a Man U 'fan'.

    • Reply posted by vanlargertop, today at 16:44

      vanlargertop replied:
      Cheers mate that’s just give me laugh.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:36

    awesome riding , cannot wait to see Wednesdays ride

