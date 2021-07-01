Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish wins to close on Eddie Merckx's record

Mark Cavendish won his 32nd Tour de France stage victory to move within two stages of the all-time record held by Belgian legend Eddie Merckx.

It is the second stage win of this year's Tour for Cavendish, who feared he would never return to the race after a long illness threatened his career.

He was only called into into the Deceuninck-QuickStep team at the last minute for the injured Sam Bennett.

But on stage six he again out-sprinted the peloton to win in style.

In the long straight to the line in Chateauroux he was well-positioned by his lead-out train before hopping onto the wheel of the fast-finishing Alpecin-Fenix duo of Tim Merlier and Jasper Philpsen.

He then accelerated to pull clear of Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.

It is the third time he has won in Chateauroux, including his first ever Tour win in 2008 and again in 2011.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by BBC123, today at 16:56

    Just incredible. He looked finished last year!

    Not sure about the green jersey as Sagan is still prowling about and will no doubt gobble up points in the mountains, but if he can hang in there, he might beat Merckx's record on the Champs-Elysees.... would be one hell of a way to go out!

  • Comment posted by whyisstephmcgovernstaringatme, today at 16:56

    Finally a HYS about a genuine world class GOAT, and not the usual Andy Murray love fests.

    Well done Cav. A true great British athlete and long may his career continue.

  • Comment posted by MC, today at 16:55

    What an absolutely fantastic result

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 16:55

    What an absolutely superb sprinter, Mark Cavendish is a legend.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 16:53

    Must admit that I thought he was a long busted flush. Remarkable late career blossoming of the Manx Missile.

  • Comment posted by troon, today at 16:53

    The guy is the epitome of the definition of a Legend 👏🙌

  • Comment posted by 2aez3kce, today at 16:52

    Wow!

  • Comment posted by 2aez3kce, today at 16:52

    Wow@

  • Comment posted by nibs, today at 16:52

    Moved across again like there is no tomorrow? Hasn't got a horrible reputation for nothing...

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 16:55

      Elmo replied:
      🤡 horrible rep 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 didn't see the other guy move across aswell no ??!!

  • Comment posted by Terry Mardi, today at 16:52

    After all he has been through (illness, injury, no team or sponsorship), you couldn’t wish for a better than this.

    The only thing missing for him is an olympic medal.

    Superb athlete and human being

    • Reply posted by dpdpdp, today at 16:55

      dpdpdp replied:
      He has won a silver Olympic medal

  • Comment posted by Damo, today at 16:51

    Even if he doesn't reach 34, he's the greatest TdF cyclist this country has ever produced, the greatest of his generation and arguably the greatest of all time.

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 16:53

      Elmo replied:
      Trust me, he is going for the record... He knows there's no guarantee of coming back... Instincts and adrenaline will kick in... 5 sprint stages left... 2 to tie... 3 for the outright record... He will go for it

  • Comment posted by Gulvin, today at 16:51

    Amazing Cav! Congrats.

  • Comment posted by Barrie, today at 16:50

    Incredible. As other sprinters come and go, Cav just comes, goes and returns!!

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 16:49

    What an absolute beast.

  • Comment posted by U18948319, today at 16:48

    He's a beast

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 16:48

    As I told my mate last year ‘Cavendish is finished now. He won’t even make the tour again. It’s sad but true....

    Absolute utter humble pie. Sorry Cav. Still our hero.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:47

    Good to see the Manx Missile back in full flight after years on the doldrums. Hopefully equal the record of 34 stage wins - 2 to go.

    • Reply posted by Elmo, today at 16:50

      Elmo replied:
      The buzz and adrenaline will instinctively kick in... No guarantees he coming back next year... Trust me he's going for the outright record.... 5 sprint stages left... 3 wins needed...

  • Comment posted by MartinMarkets, today at 16:47

    This made me far more emotional than England on Tuesday because it was impossible. Already, the victory today seemed entirely predictable. What an absolute legend!

  • Comment posted by Hitchens Razor, today at 16:46

    So wonderful to see Mark and Andy fight so hard to come back from such bad places. Such amazing professionals and great examples to younger ones on how to reach the top of their given field. True grit and determination. Go on both, you give hope to us all.

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 16:45

    I ran a marathon in 2012 (Farnham - around September) and we all had to stop for 10 minutes at around mile 20 so Mark could stop by and wave at a waiting crowd to see him. Mark, from the bottom of my heart, thank you - I really needed that rest!

