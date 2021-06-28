Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Merlier claimed his second Grand Tour stage of the year

Geraint Thomas was one of several riders involved in crashes as Tim Merlier won a dramatic stage three of the Tour de France.

Welshman Thomas and fellow race favourite Primoz Roglic both lost time after falls during the the 183km stage.

Caleb Ewan also crashed in the closing stages, bringing down former world champion Peter Sagan as he did so.

It was Merlier's first Tour stage win as his Alpecin-Fenix team-mate Mathieu van der Poel kept the overall lead.

"I'm living a dream I think," said Merlier, who claimed a stage win at the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.

"After the Giro I was already really happy and now I win a stage on the Tour, the biggest race in the world. I can't believe it."

Stage three results:

1. Tim Merlier (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) 4hrs 28mins 01secs

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Fenix) Same time

3. Nacer Bouhanni (Fra/Arkea Samsic)

4. Davide Ballerini (Ita/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

5. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita/Bahrain Victorious)

6. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step)

7. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix)

8. Cees Bol (Ned/DSM)

9. Anthony Turgis (Fra/TotalEnergies)

10. Max Walscheid (Ger/Qhubeka NextHash)

General classification standings after stage three

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 12hrs 58mins 53secs

2. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +8 secs

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos Grenadiers) +31secs

4. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo Visma) Same time

5. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) +38secs

6. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) +39secs

7. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +40secs

8. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic) Same time

9. Pierre Latour (Fra/TotalEnergies) +45secs

10. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education-Nippo) +52secs

More to follow.