Mathieu van der Poel took the yellow jersey and also leads the King of the Mountains competition

Mathieu van der Poel produced a superb ride to win stage two of the Tour de France and claim the yellow jersey in Brittany.

The Dutchman, 26, staged two attacks and powered home in a thrilling climax to the 183.5km route.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic placed second and third.

As he crossed the line, Van der Poel pointed to the sky in tribute to his late grandfather, Tour de France great Raymond Poulidor.

Van der Poel, riding on only his second day on the Tour, takes the yellow jersey from Julian Alaphilippe, who won Saturday's crash-affected opening stage and finished stage two in fifth.

French police launch investigation into stage one crash

With stage one having been badly affected by two major crashes, four official race cars preceded the peloton on Sunday to keep the road clear of overexcited fans.

Despite the safety measures, however, the peloton was forced to slow down at times due to spectators spilling on to the course, while some riders could be seen waving towards the fans to tell them to stay off the road.

Earlier, youths had set off flares and fireworks by the roadside at the moment the riders were speeding past them.

As the riders took to stage two, French police launched an investigation into the multi-rider pile-up on Saturday which was caused by a spectator who leant into the path of the speeding peloton while holding up a sign.

The police said they intend to charge the unnamed spectator with "unintentional short-term injury through a manifestly deliberate breach of a duty of safety or care".

Fans have lined the streets over the first two days following the relaxation of French coronavirus restrictions.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly," said Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this do not spoil the show for everyone."

Stage two results

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned/Alpecin-Fenix) 4hrs 18mins 30secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE-Team Emirates) +6 secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe)

5. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +8 secs

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

7. Jonas Vingegard (Den/Jumbo Visma)

8. Sergio Higuita (Col/EF Education-Nippo)

9. Pieree LaTour (Fra/TotalEnergies)

10. Jack Haig (Aus/Bahrain-Victorious)

