Tour de France 2021: Julian Alaphilippe wins crash-affected stage one
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe sprang a superb late attack to win stage one of the Tour de France after two huge crashes in the closing stages.
The 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic, and Britain's Chris Froome were among those to fall in two separate incidents in the final 45km.
The 197.8km run from Brest to Landerneau had been uneventful until a fan holding a placard sparked the first mass pile-up.
The second crash came 8km from the end.
More to follow.