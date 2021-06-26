La Course 2021: Dutch rider Demi Vollering claims victory

Dutch rider Demi Vollering produced a superb sprint to claim her first La Course title after a thrilling finish in Landerneau.

Anna van der Breggen made a strong attack before Vollering took the title in a tense finish to the 107.7km race.

Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig took second place with two-time winner Marianne Vos in third.

Britain's Lizzie Deignan, who edged out Vos to win the 2020 race, finished in ninth place.

