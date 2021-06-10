Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Storey defended the C5 time trial title she won in 2019

Sarah Storey won one of four golds for British riders at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Portugal.

The 14-time Paralympic champion defended her C5 time trial title, with fellow Briton Crystal Lane-Wright second.

Stephen Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby won the men's tandem B trial while Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall won in the same women's event.

George Peasgood won the men's C4 time trial title at the Estoril circuit.

Elsewhere, Britain's William Bjergfelt came ninth in the C5 time trial - three minutes off the pace - after suffering a broken fibula six weeks ago.

Compatriot Daphne Schrager came fourth out of five in the C3 time trial with a time of 29 minutes 27.93 seconds on her first appearance at the event, which continues on Friday.