Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Egan Bernal won two stages as well as the overall title at the 2021 Giro

Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, who claimed his maiden Giro victory on Sunday, will now isolate before returning to his native Colombia.

Bernal, 24, had planned on travelling to Colombia this weekend to celebrate his Giro win but will do so after his isolation period ends instead.

Ineos said 2019 Tour de France winner Bernal has "displayed mild symptoms but is in good health".

Bernal won the Giro by a margin of one minute and 29 seconds over Italy's Damiano Caruso, with Britain's Simon Yates in third.

Following his second Grand Tour win, Bernal said he does not intend to compete in this year's Tour de France, which runs from 26 June to 18 July.