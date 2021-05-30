Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Yates has won eight Grand Tour stages after claiming one victory in this year's Giro d'Italia

Egan Bernal has won the Giro d'Italia, with Britain's Simon Yates finishing on the podium in third.

Ineos Grenadiers' Bernal, 24, adds victory in the three-week Grand Tour to his 2019 Tour de France win.

Team Bike Exchange rider Yates claimed his second best result in a Grand Tour after winning the Vuelta a Espana in 2018.

British team Ineos have now triumphed in 12 Grand Tours since their inaugural season as Sky Procycling in 2010.

As expected, Yates was unable to overhaul a time deficit of three minutes 23 seconds on the final day's 30km time trial into Milan.

His best chance came the previous day during a punishing 166km stage in the Alps, but the 28-year-old instead lost time to Bernal, who dug deep and was assisted up the mountain by a blistering pace set by fellow Colombian rider Daniel Martinez.

Britain's Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo finished eighth overall after racing well with Bernal and the other contenders across the three weeks.

The final stage of the race was won by Ineos' Filippo Ganna.

It was a dramatic stage in glorious sunshine, as current world time trial champion Ganna had to swap bikes with two kilometres to go after suffering a puncture.

The 24-year-old still recorded the fastest time but was expected to lose it to Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep, before the Frenchman misjudged a sharp corner near Duomo di Milano at the end of the stage and flipped over his handlebars into the crowd.

Italian Ganna therefore bookends the race with victory after winning the opening stage time trial in Turin.

Bernal took his first ever Grand Tour stage win at Campo Felice on stage nine

How Bernal triumphed

It had been a year to forget for Bernal, after developing a back problem in the build-up to last year's Tour de France, and then his capitulation on Stage 15 as the leaders climbed the Grand Colombier, which led to him abandoning the race.

Indeed, he and his team were still concerned about a recurrence of that back problem during the closing stages of this race, which would have prevented him from rising at the tempo required to protect his lead - so victory comes with huge relief.

Along with a second Grand Tour win, Bernal won two stages - his first in Grand Tours - having taken overall Tour de France victory without winning a stage.

His first in the Giro came in the final gravel ascent of stage nine, when he powered past his rivals in impressive style.

Then he left everyone behind in the Dolomites having been chased by two effusive fans wielding chainsaws and nearly falling off his bike on the village cobbles as he struggled to remove his rain jacket and show off the pink jersey as he crossed the line - so desperate as he was to show his pride.

More to follow.