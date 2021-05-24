Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Yates faded on the climb up Passo Giau

Simon Yates' general classification hopes at the Giro d'Italia suffered a blow as he dropped from second to fifth overall after struggling on the rain-hit stage 16.

The Briton lost two minutes and 37 seconds to leader Egan Bernal over the Cima Coppi.

Team BikeExchange leader Yates is now 4:20 down on the Colombian, who took the stage win.

Yates' compatriot Hugh Carthy finished fifth and is now third overall.

Carthy is 3:40 behind overall leader Bernal, who finished Monday's stage 27s ahead of France's Romain Bardet and Italy's Damiano Caruso.

The stage had been cut back to 153km from the original 212km and two climbs removed, because of rain and freezing weather.

"I wanted to put on a show," Bernal said. "This is the kind of cycling I like, when it's wet and cold and you need grit.

"I wanted to do something special. It's risky but I thought I could do it, and the team believed in me."

Tuesday is a rest day at the Giro d'Italia, which ends in Milan on Sunday.

Stage 16 results

1. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) 4hrs 22mins 41secs

2. Romain Bardet (FRA/Team DSM) +27secs

3. Damiano Caruso (ITA/Bahrain Victorious) Same time

4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/Trek-Segafredo) +1min 18secs

5. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF Education-Nippo) +1:19

6. Joao Almeida (POR/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +1:21

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana-Premier Tech) +2:11

8. Gorka Izagirre (ESP/Astana-Premier Tech) +2:31

9. Davide Formolo (ITA/UAE Team Emirates) +2:33

10. Tobias Foss (NOR/Jumbo-Visma) Same time"

11. Simon Yates (GBR/Team BikeExchange) +2:37

General classification

1. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos/Grenadiers) 66hrs 36mins 4secs

2. Damiano Caruso (ITA/Bahrain Victorious) +2mins 24secs

3. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF Education-Nippo) +3:40

4. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana-Premier Tech +4:18

5. Simon Yates (GBR/Team BikeExchange) +4:20

6. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/Trek-Segafredo) +4:31

7. Romain Bardet (FRA/Team DSM) +5:02

8. Daniel Martínez (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) +7:17

9. Tobias Foss (NOR/Jumbo-Visma) +8:20

10. Joao Almeida (POR/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +10:01