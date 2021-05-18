Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The Track Champions League will run from 6 November to 11 December

London will host two rounds of the inaugural UCI Track Champions League.

The format, featuring six events over six weeks in five countries, will start in Mallorca in Spain on 6 November.

Lee Valley VeloPark will stage the fourth and fifth rounds on 3 and 4 December respectively.

Four riders will be crowned champions - the best male and female sprint riders and the best male and female endurance riders.

"It is pleasing that London is the only city to have been awarded two rounds, rekindling memories of London 2012," said British Cycling chief executive Brian Facer.

A total prize fund of 500,000 euros (£430,000) will be shared equally between male and female riders.

The Champions League external-link is part of a restructuring of the track cycling calendar by the governing body, the UCI.

The World Championships in October will determine who qualifies for the Champions League.

St Quentin en Yvelines near Paris in France will host the second round, Panevezys in Lithuania the third, and Tel Aviv in Israel the final found on 11 December.