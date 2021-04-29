Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tokyo Olympics: Restrictions will be 'difficult for everybody' - Elinor Barker

Olympic champion Elinor Barker said she is "relieved" to have resumed training after she was hit by a car.

The 26-year-old revealed a driver failed to stop at a roundabout and "went straight into me" last week.

"I'm aware that I'm so lucky it wasn't worse, minor damage done and I had less than a week out of training," she said.

Barker won gold in the team pursuit alongside Laura Kenny, Joanna Rowsell-Shand and Katie Archibald at Rio 2016.

In an Instagram post, Barker added: "But also feeling pretty unlucky that after almost five years of training for the Olympics, I have to share the road with somebody who could easily have ended it all because they couldn't wait five seconds."

Barker added: "I'm probably preaching to the choir here, as I guess most of my followers will be cyclists and aware of all of this.

"But seriously, waiting two seconds to check for a cyclist won't hurt you. Not waiting might hurt somebody else."

Cardiff-born Barker won Gold at Rio 2016 and has also won five world titles plus European Championships and Commonwealth Games golds.