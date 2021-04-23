Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Yates had increased his lead going into Friday's final stage

Britain's Simon Yates won his first event of the season with victory at the Tour of the Alps.

The 28-year-old Team Bike Exchange rider had led the race since winning Tuesday's second stage.

He finished 58 seconds ahead of Spaniard Pello Bilbao with Russian Aleksandr Vlasov in third.

German Felix Grossschartner won Friday's fifth and final 121km stage between Valle del Chiese and Riva del Garda after a solo attack.

Yates, who finished in the peloton, has been using the race as his final warm-up for the Giro d'Italia, which begins in Sicily on 8 May.

"It's really fantastic," he said. "The team did a great job today, they really controlled the start and rode all day and in the final were fantastic again.

"It was a short day, there wasn't so much action in the [general classification] but it was a really hard day with a lot of stress in the peloton and with that fast descent to the finish it was always nervous.

"I feel good. Now I just need to look after myself, try not to get sick, and take it from there."

Britain's Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo finished fifth overall after a strong final day.