The crash caused more than 100 riders to be blocked in the final 200 metres but the leading riders were unhampered

Mark Cavendish sprinted to his third stage in a row at the Tour of Turkey after three years without a win.

For the third consecutive day the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider consigned Jasper Philipsen to second place.

There was a huge crash with 200m to go which brought down several riders and delayed the rest, leaving about 15 riders competing for victory.

Riders crashed through the barriers, knocking over some fans. It is not yet know if there were any serious injures.

Cavendish, wearing the leaders' turquoise jersey, unleashed his full sprint just after Alpecin-Fenix's Philipsen accelerated from a position a few metres in front of him.

The 35-year-old, one of the most successful sprinters in cycling history, overtook the Belgian and had time to celebrate just before crossing the line.

Manx rider Cavendish, who now leads the race overall by 12 seconds, said: "It's special that the team believe in me.

"It was a drag-strip and headwind finish - slightly uphill. More of a grind, I guess."

The accident at the end of Wednesday's 184km fourth stage into Kemer was reminiscent of last August's high-speed crash at the Tour of Poland in which Fabio Jakobsen sustained serious head injuries after being put into the barriers by Jumbo-Visma's Dylan Groenewegen.

Jakobsen, 24, is competing in Turkey in his first race since the crash and Cavendish said: "Winning three is irrelevant. I was pleased to see how far Fabio [who was part of Cavendish's lead-out train] got - [but it's] not nice for him to see a crash."