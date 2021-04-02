Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ffion James is a cyclocross UK National Trophy Series winner and former National Junior Champion

A driver has been arrested after Wales cyclist Ffion James and a fellow rider were injured in a road collision.

South Wales Police confirmed a 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.

James said on social media they had been "hit by a car on a roundabout".

The 23-year-old cyclocross UK National Trophy Series winner and former National Junior Champion is the sister of Olympic track cyclist Becky James.

A statement by South Wales Police read: "A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and leaving the scene of an accident.

"The arrest followed a collision between a car and two cyclists at approximately 2pm on 30 March, 2021, on Mafon Road, Nelson.

"The woman has been released under investigation.

"Both cyclists were treated for injuries which were non-life threatening at Prince Charles Hospital."