Ineos Grenadiers hold the top three positions in the general classification

Ineos Grenadiers' Adam Yates retained the green and white leaders' jersey on the Volta a Catalunya's fourth stage.

Yates came fourth, just behind team-mate Geraint Thomas, the pair crossing the line seven seconds behind Esteban Chaves of Bike Exchange, who ended nearly two years without a victory.

Ineos now make up the top three overall with 28-year-old Yates leading Richie Porte by 45 seconds and Thomas by 49.

Ineos' Ethan Hayter won the third stage of the Coppi e Bartali race in Italy.

Hayter, 22, out-sprinted his rivals in the charge for the line, screaming with joy as crossed it, after a difficult stage with several big climbs.

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard still leads the Coppi e Bartali overall standings, but with Hayter now one second down.

In the Volta a Catalunya, Adam Yates' twin brother Simon, of Bike Exchange, finished 17 seconds down, five behind fellow Briton Hugh Carthy of EF Education-Nippo.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome was dropped by the peloton with 50km still to ride. The Israel Start Up Nation rider is now more than 30 minutes down overall after a disappointing race so far.

Grace Brown of Team Bike Exchange won the women's Brugge-De Panne one day classic in Belgium, crossing the line seven seconds ahead of a chasing group which included Britain's Alice Barnes of Canyon-Sram.