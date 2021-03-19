Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Watch BBC sports editor Dan Roan's report on ex-British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

Ex-British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor Richard Freeman has been struck off the medical register permanently.

The sanction came a day after a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) ruled Freeman's fitness to practise was "impaired by reason of his misconduct".

The General Medical Council (GMC) recently found Freeman guilty of ordering banned testosterone in 2011.

It said he ordered it "knowing or believing" it was to help dope an unnamed rider.

Freeman had previously admitted 18 of 22 charges against him but denied the central charge about the purpose of the Testogel order.

He said he was "shocked" by GMC verdict and said he "was not a doper".

While the GMC investigates doctors and brings a case against them, MPTS tribunals make independent decisions about a doctor's fitness to practise.

The MPTS conclusion read: "The tribunal bore in mind that Dr Freeman's misconduct involved a number of significant elements, including serious dishonesty, as well as behaviour which could have placed patients at unwarranted risk of harm.

"It concluded that public confidence in the profession would be undermined if a finding of impairment were not made.

"The tribunal has therefore determined that Dr Freeman's fitness to practise is impaired by reason of his misconduct."