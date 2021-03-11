Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bennett (left) also took victory in Sunday's first stage

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett took his second victory of this year's Paris-Nice as he won stage five in Bollene.

Bennett was made to fight for position in the sprint but the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider took victory by a bike length from Nacer Bouhanni.

The Irishman, who also won stage one, said rivals had been trying to block his path late in the 200km stage.

"I don't know what it is - people won't let me follow my own train here," said the 30-year-old.

"It's frustrating. I got back on before the last roundabout but it was a very hard final and I didn't think I'd hold out to the line.

"The guys did an incredible job and I'm proud I could finish it off."

Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic leads the race by 31 seconds from Max Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe going into the more testing final three days.

However, changes are expected to be announced to the upcoming route, with authorities in Nice calling for Sunday's planned finale on the Promenade des Anglais to be moved due to an ongoing lockdown.