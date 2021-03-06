Strade Bianche: Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins women's race
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak of the Netherlands claimed victory in the Women's Strade Bianche in Siena.
The 31-year-old is the fourth Dutch winner of the event in a row, following Anna van der Breggen (2018) and Annemiek van Vleuten in 2019 and 2020.
She clocked three hours 54 minutes, 40 seconds, seven seconds clear of Elisa Longo Borghini, with Van der Breggen third, nine seconds off the pace.
Lizzie Banks was the top Briton in 48th place, six minutes 27 seconds back.
Van Vleuten was denied a third consecutive win, finishing 11 seconds behind Van den Broek-Blaak in fourth.
Van den Broek-Blaak said afterwards: "My win is due to team work. I had the instruction from the team to not ride at the front. I didn't think I'd drop Elisa Longo Borghini in the final climb but I did. This is a very big day in my cycling career."
