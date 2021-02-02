Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Olympic gold medallist Geraint Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018

Geraint Thomas will be among three Tour de France winners competing in the Etoile de Besseges, a five-day race that begins on Wednesday, 3 February.

The 34-year-old Welshman will be joined by Team Ineos colleague Egan Bernal and Vincenzo Nibali of Trek-Segafredo.

Team Ineos' line-up also includes Thomas' Welsh compatriot Owain Doull.

Thomas pulled out of his last race, the 2020 Giro d'Italia, after being injured in a fall, bringing a disappointing end to a disrupted year.

The coronavirus pandemic saw many races cancelled while the main event - the Tour - was delayed until August.

But it went ahead without Thomas, who instead concentrated on the Giro, only for misfortune to strike as he fell and fractured a hip after colliding with a discarded bottle.

He then welcomed the chance to mentally "switch off", but is now looking forward to returning to action.